Beijing is preparing for a 100-day Olympic countdown, but there are calls for a boycott and the threat of a virus.

On Wednesday, Beijing will commemorate 100 days until the Winter Olympics, but boycott calls and a new coronavirus outbreak in China have cast a pall over preparations.

The Chinese city will host the inaugural Summer and Winter Games in February, and the Olympic flame was greeted with a low-key ceremony last week as the major event approaches.

In tightly controlled China, there was no hint of opposition, but a tiny group of activists halted the flame-lighting event in Greece, brandishing a Tibetan flag and a banner reading “no genocide.”

The organizers have not revealed how they plan to commemorate the 100 days, and any celebrations are likely to be minimal, with Chinese officials trying to contain a virus outbreak in the pursuit of a zero-cases goal.

The Beijing Marathon has been rescheduled for this weekend, and China recorded 39 new domestic infections on Monday, asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel outside of the capital.

China, where the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019, has battled infections with mass testing, strict lockdowns, and largely closed borders.

The 2022 Summer Olympics, which will be hosted just six months after the pandemic-affected Tokyo Summer Olympics, will be staged in a rigorous “closed loop” bubble to avoid contamination.

Upon arrival in the Chinese capital, the projected 2,900 competitors must be properly immunized or face a 21-day quarantine.

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, there will be spectators, but ticket sales will be restricted to Chinese residents.

Days after protesters disrupted a flame-lighting ceremony in Greece, NBA player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a “brutal tyrant” and attacked China’s Tibet policy, highlighting how athletes are increasingly using their celebrity to speak out on controversial matters.

The International Olympic Committee says it is not within its remit “to go into a country and tell them what to do.” China’s communist rulers have consistently railed against what they call the “politicization” of sport, and the International Olympic Committee says it is not within its remit “to go into a country and tell them what to do.”

The International Campaign for Tibet, on the other hand, said China’s response to Kanter’s intervention, which included the removal of games involving his Boston Celtics from live-streaming broadcasts, was more proof that “the country is the wrong choice” to host the Olympics.

The Washington-based group called on international leaders to conduct a diplomatic boycott, echoing previous campaigners’ demands, but stopped short of fully blacklisting the country.

