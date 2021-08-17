Before the’magnificent’ Everton masterclass, Duncan Ferguson wrote a song about Alan Shearer.

Everton stole Alan Shearer’s thunder on his Newcastle debut 25 years ago today.

When he joined his beloved Magpies in a £15 million transfer from Blackburn Rovers, the striker had just become the most expensive footballer on the planet, and he was the center of attention in the build-up to his side’s journey to Goodison Park.

When it came to matchday on August 17, 1996, however, it was the other number nine who received all the accolades and made all the headlines.

Duncan Ferguson, enraged by Shearer’s attention, was unstoppable on the day, gaining a penalty for David Unsworth to slot home before creating a superb knock down for Gary Speed to shoot past Shaka Hislop in a 2-0 triumph.

It was also a memorable day for me, as it was the first time I saw the Toffees play in the FA Carling Premiership.

I remembered watching the game from the Park End for more than two decades, Neville Southall arching his body and booting the ball with venom during the warm-up remained fresh in my mind.

However, after just rediscovering the ticket, I discovered that I was really seated in the Gwladys Street’s very back row!

While my memories are foggy, I’ll never forget how the colors were amplified a thousand times on that hot July day. This was a month after Euro 96 had engulfed the country, and the occasion seemed like a true Everton carnival.

The bluest of royal blues adorned the collared Danka shirt, the grass was a scorching green, the yellow and black striped away strips sprinkled all around the stands were lively, and the sun shone brightly.

Big Nev in goal, Dave Watson captain, Andrei Kanchelskis slaloming down the flank, Joe Parkinson and John Ebbrell patrolling the midfield, while Andy Hinchcliffe and Graham Stuart pinged balls at will, it was the perfect introduction to the Grand Old Lady.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the all-action striker who tormented Newcastle all afternoon would be my ultimate hero for the following quarter-century.

The fact that Shearer was making his own appears to have driven Big Dunc on. “The summary has come to an end.”