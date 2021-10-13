Before their upset win over top-ranked Alabama, Texas A&M had Clergy bless the stadium.

The Texas A&M Aggies football team went into Saturday’s game against the University of Alabama with courage, but winning against the top team in the country looked unlikely.

The previously unranked Aggies came up against a top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide squad that had won 19 games in a row, and A&M was a huge underdog coming off two consecutive losses.

Despite this, the Aggies were able to keep pace with the Crimson Tide throughout the game, winning 41-38 on a last-second field goal by kicker Seth Small.

Officials at the institution now believe that divine intervention was involved.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp told The Eagle, a local newspaper near A&M’s College Station campus, that he had invited a trio of priests from a nearby Catholic center to bless Kyle Field, the team’s stadium, before the game.

Sharp believed it was “a terrific concept” when he received the request from a former chair of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. This isn’t the first time the center has given such a blessing; during Kyle Field’s reconstruction in 2015, Sharp had asked the center to do the same.

So, before the game, Rev. Will Stratten of St. Mary’s Catholic Center led a “Order for the Blessing of a Gymnasium or a Field for Athletics” from the Catholic Book of Blessings, as well as sprinkled holy water all over the field.

Several Texas A&M football players were members of St. Mary’s Catholic Center, according to the Eagle.

A film and dedication to the impending game were also prepared by the clergy. The blessing was captured on camera, along with Stratten and Revs. While the team’s fight song played in the background, Chris Smith and Andrew Dinh waved A&M rally towels.

“It was a surreal experience for me to bless Kyle Field,” Stratten, a Texas A&M alumnus, said. “Walking onto the empty pitch after exiting the player’s tunnel was amazing. It was a fantastic honor and responsibility to pray for God’s blessing on the team, the field, and all who enter Kyle Field.” “A blessing serves as a reminder that there is more to life than meets the eye,” Stratten continued. “Does God have an opinion on football?” Maybe, maybe not, but he’s there. This is a condensed version of the information.