Before the transfer deadline, Liverpool signs an extremely ‘competitive’ defender.

Another academy youngster’s future has been ensured by Liverpool.

Liverpool confirmed Monday that James Norris has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, described as a defender who “loves to get forward down the left side and can even play in midfield when required” in a statement, is the latest Liverpool academy product to commit his future to the club.

Norris, who has been with the Merseyside club since he was a child, got his first professional contract with the Reds last year.

He was a fixture in Liverpool’s youth teams, especially the Under-19s, who reached the FA Youth Cup final last season.

The teen left-back made his senior team debut in December 2019, making him the fourth-youngest player in Liverpool’s first squad at the age of 16 years, 8 months, and 13 days.

Norris’ unusual skills have pleased many people, including Liverpool Under-18 coach Barry Lewtas.

Norris has been a “very strong performance” for his squad, according to Lewtas, and the type of player who “hates losing.”

Last year, Lewtas remarked of Norris, “He’s been a really strong performance for us.” “He’s played in the majority of the games, and he’s gone up to the 23s and played there as well.”

“This season, I wanted to give him the opportunity to play multiple positions,” he concluded. “We wanted to stretch some of his technical abilities and put him under some pressure. For us, he’s been a fantastic performer. He’s made a significant impact. He’s competitive, he despises losing, and he holds himself to high standards every day.”

Liverpool’s academy has had a lot of success developing players, and Norris will be looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy product Harvey Elliott.

Elliott, like Norris, built his name in the younger systems before breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s first team.

“Everyone wants to talk to me about Harvey [Elliott], which I completely understand,” Klopp said.

Despite the fact that the transfer season is about to close, Klopp insists that Liverpool does not need to add to its team because it is already full of “excellent players.”

Klopp explained, “It’s not necessarily about having the finest squad in the world; it’s about improving as a squad and a club, and that’s what we’ve done.” “We have resources and have been putting them together for quite some time. I don’t have time to research other clubs. I see the news, but I don’t have time to consider what it means. Brief News from Washington Newsday.