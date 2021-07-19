Before the Tokyo Olympics, every athlete will be tested for COVID.

Over the last few days, several athletes preparing to represent their country at the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, raising fears in the city that the virus will spread during the competition.

As the city prepares for the games to begin on Friday, some athletes have been compelled to self-isolate after coming into touch with persons who later tested positive.

The competition, dubbed Tokyo 2020 despite the fact that it will take place in 2021, was postponed for a year after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe in spring of last year.

The competition was postponed to allow athletes from all around the world to compete, but several competitors have been forced to withdraw or isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days, but not all of them have been named.

Which Athletes Have a Positive COVID-19 Test?

Since participants began arriving in Japan earlier this month, 58 people have tested positive for the virus, the bulk of whom are Japanese officials, according to statistics released by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The most recent athlete to test positive for COVID-19 was an unnamed young gymnast from Team USA, who was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 while staying at her training camp just outside of Tokyo on Monday morning.

Following the aforementioned positive test, officials in the city also stated on Monday that another unknown member of the Team USA gymnastics squad has been placed on standby after being identified as a close contact.

The gymnast’s positive result came just one day after tennis player and fellow USA Team member Coco Gauff, 17, withdrew from the games after testing positive. It’s unclear whether Gauff visited Japan before receiving her results.

“I am really disappointed to convey the news that I have tested positive for COVID and will not be allowed to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff wrote on social media after learning of her positive test.

“Representing the United States at the Olympics has always been a dream of mine, and I hope there will be many more opportunities for me to do so in the future.”

The first positive cases for were also reported on Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.