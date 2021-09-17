Before the Spurs game, Jorginho praises a Chelsea teammate, saying, “His Big Impact Is Well Deserved.”

Jorginho praised Romelu Lukaku, claiming the Belgian forward is a hard worker who “deserves his great effect” ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea last summer from Inter Milan, has had an immediate impact for the Blues, scoring four goals in as many games. Jorginho, who recently got the Player of the Year award for his participation to Chelsea’s Champions League victory and Italy’s Euro 2020 title, is unsurprised by his importance at Chelsea.

Jorginho forged an important partnership with Nicola Barella, an Inter Milan midfielder who was Lukaku’s teammate.

Jorginho said in an interview with Chelsea’s official website on Thursday that Barella and other Italian players had nothing but positive things to say about the club’s new addition, Romelu Lukaku.

“They stated he works a lot and can contribute a lot, not just because of the way he plays, but also because he tries to communicate and works hard. We are overjoyed that he is truly assisting everyone. This is something that everyone does around here. We make an effort to assist one another. He arrived with the correct mindset. I’m ecstatic for him because he puts in so much effort in training and he deserves every success that comes his way. Jorginho told Chelsea’s reporters ahead of the away encounter against Spurs, “His enormous effect is well merited.”

Jorginho, who has made six competitive appearances for Chelsea this season, also complimented head coach Thomas Tuchel for helping the Blues win the Champions League. The Italian midfielder also credited the German coach with helping him reach his full potential.

“He’s two people in one. Outside the pitch, the person you see on the touchline is not the same person you see on the touchline. Outside the pitch, he is really pleasant, and on the football, he is dedicated and wants the best for us. He is a stickler for detail. He puts in long hours and does his hardest to help everyone. He asks for a lot because he understands what we’re capable of,” Jorginho added.