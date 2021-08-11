Before the presentation, Messi looks for ‘something special’ at PSG.

Before being presented as a Parisian player on Wednesday, Lionel Messi stated he wanted to “create something exceptional” at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year contract with PSG on Tuesday, with the option of a third year.

PSG will introduce Messi, who will wear the number 30 in Paris, the same number he wore when he first started his professional career at Barcelona, at a press conference on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT).

He commented on the club’s website, “I am pleased to begin a new chapter in my career at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Messi, who was greeted as a hero by PSG fans when he arrived in the French capital on Tuesday, continued, “Everything about the club meets my football aspirations.”

“I’m well aware of the squad’s and coaching staff’s abilities.

“I am motivated to contribute to the creation of something exceptional for the club and the supporters, and I am excited to take the field at the Parc des Princes.”

Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport in the north of Paris on Tuesday afternoon as a free agent after his unexpected exit from childhood club Barcelona last week.

There, he was met by hundreds of PSG fans who had assembled in the hopes of seeing their new signing.

Fans gathered outside the club’s home in Parc des Princes and outside a posh hotel in the city where Messi, his wife Antonella, and their three children are due to stay.

On his arrival at the airport, Messi waved to the supporters while wearing a Paris t-shirt before being taken for his medical.

As he arrived at Barcelona’s El Prat airport to board a flight to France, Messi’s father Jorge, who is also his agent, confirmed the obvious.

When reporters asked if his son will join the French club, he said, “Yes.”

The completion of his transfer brings to a close a tumultuous few days that began with his statement last Thursday that he would leave Barcelona, the club with which he has spent his entire 17-year professional career.

PSG’s pursuit of Messi has been a well-kept secret for days, despite rumors in Spain on Monday night claiming that Barcelona had made a “last offer” to keep the star.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will instead join a PSG attack that already includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Qatar-backed As they pursue the Champions League, PSG sees Messi as the missing piece in their puzzle. Brief News from Washington Newsday.