Before the Olympics, Karate hopes to unleash a devastating Tokyo blow.

Karate is well-known around the world, thanks to celebrities such as Cobra Kai and Chuck Norris, but practitioners of the Japanese martial art are hoping that the Tokyo Olympics will bring an even larger audience.

After decades of campaigning, karate finally makes its Olympic debut in Japan, as one of four new sports to the Games.

However, due to the International Olympic Committee’s decision to exclude it from the 2024 Paris Games, it will have only one chance to make an impression.

Young and old practitioners in Japan, the origin of the high-kicking, hard-punching martial art, want the sport to create a lasting impression on worldwide fans.

Yusei Iwai, nine, told AFP at a Tokyo karate dojo after going through a series of warm-up exercises with roughly 30 pupils, “I believe the athletes who will be at the Olympics are really cool.”

“Karate being an Olympic sport means that many more people will learn about its culture and history, as well as discover what makes it so special.”

Karate was introduced to mainland Japan in the early twentieth century from the southern Okinawa islands, where it quickly gained popularity as a method of self-defense.

But its fundamental core extends much beyond punching and kicking, and for those who practice it, it becomes a way of life.

Yukimitsu Ono, 72, who has been practicing karate for roughly 55 years, remarked, “You don’t have to wear karate gear to practice.”

“I stand on one leg when I’m on the phone. I stand in the kitchen with my legs spread apart and braced when I’m chopping anything. It’s become second nature to me.”

Kumite and kata are the two competitions of Olympic karate.

In kumite, two combatants attempt to land blows on each other in three-minute bouts, but in kata, athletes perform predetermined techniques for the judges to score.

Since the 1970s, karate officials have pushed for the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics, and the athletes competing this summer are thrilled to finally be there.

Mayumi Someya, who will compete in the women’s 61kg kumite event for Japan, remarked, “It feels meaningful that karate is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.”

“I believe it is critical that when we appear in the Games, we transmit the attractiveness of karate.”

However, karate’s image took a hit earlier this year when a Japanese official was forced to retire after former world champion Ayumi Uekusa accused him of bullying.

