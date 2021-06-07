Before the Olympics, a Japanese Olympic official died by jumping in front of a train.

Just over a month before the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a senior Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) official died after jumping in front of a train.

According to private Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating Yasushi Moriya’s death, which it is considering as an apparent suicide.

According to the broadcaster, the event occurred at Nakanobu Station on the Toei Asakusa Line in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward at at 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday morning (8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday).

Moriya’s death occurs just over a month before Tokyo hosts the Olympics.