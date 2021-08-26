Before the match against Wolves, Pogba praises his Manchester United teammate, saying, “Everyone Can Learn From Him.”

Paul Pogba praised compatriot Raphael Varane, saying he brings a wealth of experience to Manchester United and that everyone can learn from him.

Varane, a decorated central defender, was signed by the Red Devils on a four-year contract for $56 million from Real Madrid. Varane was introduced as a Manchester United player in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd during the hosts’ 5-1 victory over Leeds United. Varane was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw between the Red Devils and St. Mary’s.

Varane is expected to make his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they prepare to travel to the West Midlands to face Wolves this weekend.

Pogba and Varane were teammates for France at the World Cup, and the two are now set to team up with Manchester United.

Pogba was asked if he had helped his French teammate settle in at Old Trafford ahead of the Wolves match.

“I don’t think he expects me to settle in. He just sits down and relaxes. He is a mature individual who is a good person. As you can see, he’s already very good with everyone. He is excellent in the locker room, which is crucial in football. Pogba told Manchester United’s official website, “He’s a top man, a top player who brings his experience, his quality, and his personality, even outside the pitch, to help the team.”

Varane, who spent a decade with Real Madrid, brings a wealth of experience and a successful track record to Old Trafford. The 28-year-old center-back won as many as four Champions League trophies and helped the Madrid side win three La Liga titles after joining them from Lens in 2011.

Along with Varane, Pogba also played a crucial role in France’s win in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

While there has been a curiosity to see how Varane will fare for Manchester United, Pogba believes the defender is one of the assets of the side.

“[What does he bring?] His experience, [It’s] his experience, you know. For a young age, he’s seen it all. He has a lot of experience to give to the team. I think everyone can learn from him. He’s been with the best and played with the best. He saw all the top players and can give his advice, his personality and his. Washington Newsday Brief News.