Before the Manchester United-Liverpool relationship, Jurgen Klopp praised Paul Pogba.

According to rumours, Liverpool has been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United, and it appears that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the French midfielder.

The Express reported on Thursday that super agent Mino Raiola has given the Reds the chance to sign the player, who is expected to depart the club.

While PSG are the favorites, Liverpool are thought to have turned down the offer, but could be interested in signing him next January when his contract expires.

Klopp singled out Pogba for praise two weeks before Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Old Trafford, after the 28-year-old impressed in United’s 6-2 Europa League semi-final victory over Roma.

“Is (Marcus) Rashford on the wing or is it Pogba?” Klopp wondered ahead of the match. Pogba, obviously, had another outstanding performance last night.

“We know who we’ll be up against. They can’t, and presumably won’t, make significant adjustments if they weren’t injured last night. That, I believe, is apparent.

“I believe that 75% of the team plays in the majority of the games. Last line, essentially midfield, Fred, (Scott) McTominay, and possibly (Nemanja) Matic.

“Then there’s the front four. (Bruno) Fernandes is in almost every game, and the other three he can switch between as needed.”

Pogba’s performances two months ago appear to have caught Klopp’s attention, but whether a trade happens remains to be seen.

If that happens, it would be a big transfer; the last time a player moved from United to Liverpool was in 1964, when Phil Chisnall moved for £25,000.