Before the game against Liverpool, Gary Neville makes a devastating admission about Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United.

Gary Neville has delivered a harsh assessment of Manchester United’s condition before of the club’s match against Liverpool on Sunday.

United were defeated 4-2 by Leicester at the weekend, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in sixth place in the Premier League after losing their past three league games.

Manchester United spent more than £100 million on Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, raising expectations for Liverpool’s archrivals.

However, as United prepare to meet the Reds later this week, Neville delivered an honest assessment of his old side’s shortcomings.

And he conceded that the arrival of Ronaldo has already cast doubt on United’s summer business.

“I thought there was something building last season,” Nevile remarked. If you asked him privately, “Would you prefer last season’s group back?” I believe he would say yes. He’d most likely return, in my opinion.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Harry Maguire are among his players. Massive personalities in the dressing room, Maguire would think to himself, “Am I the top dog anymore?” as he looks at Varane. You have the dynamic of Cavani, who was begged to stay on the bench but now faces Ronaldo, Rashford, and Greenwood. Sancho arrived for £75 million and now appears to be in and out.

“The aura of Ronaldo, Fernandes always walks around with his arms out, Pogba isn’t sure if he’ll remain or go, the emerging captain Maguire pondering how he’ll govern this lot.””

“Ole has to address it this week,” Neville said on Monday Night Football.

“This group is a strange bunch on Sunday, and they may go out and do Liverpool. They need to find the proper energy and dynamic.” Neville said that Solskjaer is “100%” under pressure after being chastised on social media for failing to address the mounting anger surrounding the manager.

Manchester United’s only win in their last five games in all competitions came thanks to a last-minute Ronaldo goal against Villarreal.

Changes to Solskjaer, according to Neville, would do little to affect the fact that their title opponents are “three.”