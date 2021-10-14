Before the funeral of Liverpool star Roger Hunt, tributes were paid outside Anfield.

As a mark of respect for Liverpool icon Roger Hunt, the hearse carrying his body paused outside Anfield this morning.

Hunt, the Reds’ second-highest goal scorer with 285 goals, passed away last month at the age of 83.

To pay respect to the famous goalscorer, fans gathered outside Anfield with a ‘Sir Roger’ flag and applauded as the hearse paused outside the Kop.

Hunt joined Liverpool in July 1958 and stayed with the club until December 1969, when he retired.

The former striker helped the Reds win the First Division twice, the Second Division once, the FA Cup once, and three Charity Shields three times during his stint with the club.

He was also a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team, appearing in all six games and scoring three goals.

In a recent interview with liverpoolfc.com, Jurgen Klopp remarked of Hunt’s legacy, “Roger Hunt comes second to no one in terms of his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is apparent.”

“To be the goalscoring catalyst for the Shankly team to really earn promotion and then go on to win those valuable league titles and the FA Cup places him in a category of LFC heroes who are responsible for making us the club we are today.” Not only that, but he also won the World Cup in 1966.

“I’m told the Kop dubbed him ‘Sir Roger’ because of his accomplishments. I believe he would have blended in nicely with our current team as a goalscorer who never stopped working to aid his teammates.

“In the next days, we will commemorate, honor, and pay tribute to Sir Roger.”

“You’ll Never Walk Alone,” says the narrator.

His funeral will take held later today morning at 11 a.m. at Liverpool Cathedral.

Anfield heroes Ian Callaghan and Kevin Keegan, as well as Jimmy Starbucks, will pay tribute, as will a reading by Gordon Milne and an address by Liverpool club chaplain Bill Bygroves.