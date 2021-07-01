Before the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, have a look at the statistical match-ups.

The quarter-finals of Euro 2020 begin on Friday, following two days of relaxation.

The Philadelphia Inquirer examines the statistical match-ups that could decide the four ties.

Spain vs. Switzerland

In foreboding fashion for Switzerland, an irresistible force collides with one of the championship’s most movable items.

Spain has 11 goals in four games, but no team has conceded more than Switzerland’s eight, which is tied with Spain’s previous opponents Croatia and group-stage losers Turkey and North Macedonia. Both teams have scored 15 goals in their games, tying Croatia for most in the competition.

Yann Sommer, the Swiss goalkeeper, has made 11 saves, and his team is third in tackles made and won. Alvaro Morata of Spain, who has the most shots in the tournament with 14, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (16) overall, will try to keep Sommer busy once more.

Spain also has the most possession (67.5 percent on average, according to UEFA official stats, including 85 percent in their group-stage match versus Sweden) and completed passes (2,945).

Italy vs. Belgium

In Friday’s second match, two of international football’s best teams face off.

Italy has gone 31 games without losing since October 2018, breaking the previous record set by Vittorio Pozzo’s 1930s World Cup and Olympic champions. This includes 12 wins in a row, with no goals conceded until Austria’s extra-time consolation on Saturday.

However, their opponents are not far behind – Belgium has gone 13 games without losing, winning 11 of them, and has only lost to England in the Nations League since the beginning of 2019. In that span, Italy has won 24 games, drawn three, scored 80 goals, and conceded seven, while Belgium has won 23, drawn three, and lost one game, scoring 81 goals and conceding 15.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is one of the leading challengers for the Golden Boot with three goals, while Italy have Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina and Ciro Immobile on two apiece. Each group. (This is a brief piece.)