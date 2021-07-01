Before the Euro 2020 quarter-final, take a look at Gareth Southgate’s selection issues.

Gareth Southgate has a lot to think about in terms of selection as England prepares for Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

The PA news agency examines the Three Lions manager’s possible headaches ahead of the match in Rome.

– Is there anyone in Southgate’s squad who will be unavailable for the match?

As things stand, England appear to have no major injury concerns, and no one has been suspended following their 2-0 last-16 win over Germany on Tuesday – though there are four players who, having received a yellow card during the tournament, would be suspended for the semi-final if they received another against Ukraine and Southgate’s side advanced.

– Who are the members of a booking’s quartet?

All three starting and solid performers against Germany, midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice, and defender Harry Maguire, had yellow cards in that match, while playmaker Phil Foden, who was an unused replacement on Tuesday, received one during the group stage.

– So, who could play in the middle?

If a change to the midfield is made, Jordan Henderson, the fit-again, seasoned Liverpool captain, appears to be a likely possibility, having came on in each of the club’s last two matches. Mason Mount, who started the first two games of the season before self-isolating and sitting on the bench on Tuesday, might return to the lineup. Jude Bellingham, who is eighteen years old, is another midfielder who could be used.

– What about back there?

Tyrone Mings, who started the first two games in Maguire’s absence due to injury, would appear to be the most apparent candidate if Southgate decides to leave Maguire out and bring in another centre-back. Then there’s the question of whether Southgate should play a three-man defense again, like he did against Germany, or revert to four across the back, as he did during the group stage when he kept three clean sheets.

– And what is the attack picture?

After scoring their opening goals, captain Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling look set to keep their spots. (This is a brief piece.)