Before the England final, Harry Kane admits to Jordan Henderson that he is captain.

Harry Kane has stated that having players like Jordan Henderson in the England squad makes his job as captain of the Three Lions simpler.

While the striker leads his country, he does not lead Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is one of a number of players who lead their respective clubs, including Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, and Jack Grealish.

With Henderson among a number of players who have played in showpiece finals and semi-finals after winning the Champions League in 2019, Kane believes such experience is crucial ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final encounter with Italy on Sunday.

He told reporters, “It’s a great strength of ours as a squad.” “Being captain isn’t easy, but it’s made easier when you have people like that around you.

“It’s not just one voice; we have a lot of voices who help out during games, after games, and before games, and that’s an important part of being a successful team.”

“Without all of those guys, we wouldn’t be where we are now, and I believe they’ve provided a wonderful vision for the younger players in the group as well.

“You want as much experience as possible in every important game you play, and we absolutely have that.

“It will be critical tomorrow and in the future of this team,” says the coach.