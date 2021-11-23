Before the Champions League match, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao accuses Liverpool of being “aggressive.”

As his side seeks revenge in the Champions League, Sergio Conceicao has warned Liverpool to expect a more “aggressive” Porto.

Conceicao believes his team has learned from their dismal performance against the Reds in September, when they were thrashed 5-1 at home.

Porto has subsequently responded by winning both of their league games and gaining four points from their Champions League double-header against Milan, putting them in a position to qualify in second place in Group B, behind Liverpool.

And Conceicao is well aware of what occurred earlier in the campaign at the Estadio do Dragao.

“We’ve worked on it and remedied our mistakes,” the Porto manager stated.

“We attempted to address what was wrong, and there were positive features and negative aspects in the match.”

“We’ve studied the game. It’s not that we weren’t aggressive enough; many people mistakenly believe that being aggressive means being violent; rather, it has to do with aggressive movement and giving your all when the moment comes to make quick decisions and react quickly.

“The ability to shift the rhythm to maintain the ball while also becoming a vertical type of team due to the pressure they put on the opponent is one of the characteristics of the top teams in the globe.”

“Of sure, Liverpool is one of the best. Other teams, like as Bayern Munich, and other squads, might be discussed.” “We cannot control Liverpool’s approach,” Conceicao said when asked about the possibility of an already-qualified Liverpool rotating their players. It won’t be much different than what they’ve showed in the last few weeks.

“We have no idea what the coach will decide for tomorrow’s lineup.” We must make the most of the outstanding players we have on hand and trust that they will respond appropriately.” Porto will play without centre-back Ivan Marcano, and will make a late decision on veteran defender Pepe, who missed the sides’ September clash.

“Pepe will accompany us on our trip, but it will be a last-minute decision,” Conceicao continued. “Not only on the field, but also in the locker room, he carries a lot of weight..”