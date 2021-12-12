Before the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool must deal with a fresh Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s ‘fear.’

Liverpool is said to be among a group of Premier League clubs waiting to hear if the Africa Cup of Nations would begin earlier than expected.

In January, Jurgen Klopp’s side will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita to the competition, but the three will only miss two Premier League matches at that time.

The Cameroon mid-season tournament is set to begin on Sunday, January 9 – with Liverpool hoping to have Salah and co. available for Chelsea the week before.

According to the Mirror, CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly is attempting to throw a spanner in the works.

‘Injected much-needed intensity’ – Liverpool players vs Villa’If witnessing a Steven Gerrard team is like this, Liverpool should not want to be a part of it.’

The Reds veteran dodges the topic about Liverpool, but demands ‘answers’ after the setback.

The Egyptian team is set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in February and has lobbied the African Football Confederation to start the tournament on January 3 – meaning Liverpool would be without the trio for the day before’s match against Chelsea.

With the Club World Cup set to begin on February 3 – only three days before the AFCON final – Al Ahly will be without a number of key players for the tournament that Liverpool won last year.

Egypt’s national squad is currently debating whether or not to fulfill Klopp’s request and enable Salah to play for Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on January 2.

“The request has already been received. It is still being considered, and no decision has been made,” Egyptian Football Association official Osama Ismail told Ahram Online.

“It’s not determined yet,” Liverpool manager Klopp remarked earlier this month.

“I’m an optimist, so I hope so,” she says, “but nothing is written in stone, and we don’t have perfect control.”

After visiting Stamford Bridge, Liverpool will play Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup before hosting Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.

They then face Crystal Palace before the end of the AFCON, with the match against Leicester coming just three days later.