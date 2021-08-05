Before parting ways with Grealish, Aston Villa sign ex-Liverpool star for $37 million.

Aston Villa made Danny Ings’ deal official on Wednesday, just hours after announcing Leon Bailey’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen. Villa Park is about to part ways with captain Jack Grealish, who is expected to join Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, Ings moved from Southampton to Aston Villa on a three-year agreement worth $37 million.

According to Italian writer Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in European transfer markets, Grealish is due to undergo medicals at Manchester City on Thursday after the paperwork between the Etihad Stadium club and Aston Villa over a $139 million sale was completed.

Manchester City has chosen to keep Grealish on the books until 2026.

“Danny is a fantastic Premier League player who has scored goals in all of his appearances. He’s also a consummate professional with a strong personality who will serve as a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly rising young Academy players who are currently in or near the first team. Dean Smith, Aston Villa’s manager, said on the club’s website, “I am happy to welcome Danny to our wonderful Club.”

Ings joined Burnley in 2011 after started his career at Bournemouth in 2009. Between 2011 and 2014, the club competed in the English second tier. Ings drew a lot of attention when Burnley was relegated to the Premier League after scoring 11 goals in 35 games. Liverpool FC then signed him ahead of the 2015-16 season. Due to a succession of injuries throughout his three seasons at Anfield, he was loaned out to Southampton.

St. Mary’s signed him on a permanent basis after he scored eight goals in 25 games in his first season with the club. Ings had an outstanding season with Southampton, scoring 46 goals and giving 10 assists in over 100 appearances across all competitions.

The news of Ings joining Aston Villa came the same day that Grealish signed a contract with Manchester City, making him the most expensive British player of all time.

Grealish began his professional soccer career in 2013 with Aston Villa, where he recently had an outstanding run at Euro 2020. In the middle of the 2018-19 season, he was named club captain. He quickly set a club record by winning 10 league games in a row, propelling Aston Villa to the Premier League. Brief News from Washington Newsday.