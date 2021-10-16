Before Mohamed Salah’s goal against Watford, a Liverpool supporter notices what James Milner did.

In the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, the Egyptian scored an individual goal.

In their first game after the October international break, Jurgen Klopp’s team met the Hornets, with Roberto Firmino scoring a hat-trick in a 5-0 triumph in Hertfordshire.

Salah provided a through ball for Sadio Mane, who scored Liverpool’s first goal with his sixth goal of the season.

Firmino doubled the lead for the visitors just before halftime, and he added his second immediately after the restart.

Salah then takes up the ball in the box a few minutes after Firmino’s goal and uses his talent to weave his way through the Watford defense before blasting the ball past Ben Foster from an acute angle.

Firmino’s hat-trick goal came late in the game, thanks to an assist from substitute Neco Williams.

One Liverpool fan observed what Milner did before the ball struck the back of the goal after watching video replays on social media.

Milner can be seen lifting his arms in celebration as Salah wriggles past the Watford defense moments before the forward scores.

Salah’s goal looked eerily similar to his solo goal against Manchester City just before the international break.

Salah’s goal was his seventh in the Premier League this season and his tenth overall.