Before Mohaafeth’s Ascot assignment, Haggas has reason to be concerned.

Mohaafeth, who was a late withdrawal from the Derby, will run in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Following severe rain the day before, William Haggas debated whether or not to run his intriguing colt in the Classic.

He opted to keep his powder dry and head to Ascot instead – but with thunder storms in the forecast, the Newmarket handler is concerned that his chances may be jeopardized once more.

However, he appears to be committed to keeping a promise made to Sheikha Hissa, daughter of the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, founder of the Shadwell Estate Company.

“He definitely doesn’t want much rain, but he’ll go,” Haggas said. “I promised Sheikha Hissa he’d run at Ascot regardless.”

“It’s just the way things are; it’s the norm.

“Everything has gone well with him; he’s in terrific shape and is a magnificent horse; we just won’t see him at his best on soft footing – but that’s life.

“He’ll still run a fantastic race because he’s in great shape.”

One Ruler, trained by Charlie Appleby, ran in the Derby and finished sixth, just like his stablemate Adayar in the 2000 Guineas. Secret Protector is likewise run by Appleby.

Aidan O’Brien is represented by Roman Empire and Matchless, both of which finished fourth in the Dante when ridden by Hollie Doyle.

Apart from the weather, Haggas has a good day planned, with Second Wind in the Norfolk Stakes and Aldaary in the Buckingham Palace both having high hopes.

Second Wind, who is unbeaten in two starts so far, with his most recent run at Salisbury aided by the runner-up since, is hoping for rain as he prepares to face the Wesley Ward-trained combination of Lucci and Nakatomi.

“I think he’ll love some digging in the dirt, and that might not benefit Wesley’s horses, so I was keen to take a go,” Haggas said. When he won at Salisbury, there was a cut in the dirt, which I believe he enjoys.”

Aldaary finished third at Goodwood last year, and Haggas has done so as well.