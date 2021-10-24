Before Manchester United against Liverpool, Ian Wright makes a Cristiano Ronaldo prediction.

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Ian Wright, will have a big impact when Manchester United hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo has six goals in eight games this season, including a late winner in United’s Champions League win over Atalanta last midweek.

Despite the superb run of the Portugal forward, United have lost their previous three Premier League games.

The pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to end their winless streak, and Wright believes Ronaldo will rise to the occasion against the Reds.

Despite Virgil van Dijk lined up in Liverpool’s defence, the former Arsenal striker thinks he cannot believe Ronaldo would not make a statement in the crunch match at Old Trafford.

Liverpool lineups following Manchester United’s decisions on Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino.

“I just think we’re dealing with possibly one of the best clutch players I’ve ever seen,” Wright remarked on Premier League TV.

“We know he’s 36, but I believe he’ll be aware of Virgil van Dijk and how they plan to counter him.”

“However, the fact remains that he is capable of doing so, and he will smell it out.”

“Virgil van Dijk can’t do much if the goalie makes a mistake, and if he gets into those kinds of situations, he’ll score.”

“He’ll score because he understands how to score in a big game.”

“He’ll have a say because you can’t see Cristiano Ronaldo coming into a game thinking nothing would happen.”

“Something is about to happen.”

The struggle between Ronaldo and Van Dijk promises to be an intriguing subplot in an intriguing showdown between the two old rivals, and it might be crucial in determining who wins on Sunday.