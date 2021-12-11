Before Liverpool’s return, Paul Merson makes a “embarrassing” accusation against Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa team will meet Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, and he will make an emotional homecoming to Anfield.

Gerrard accepted the Aston Villa position last month after three seasons as manager of Rangers in Scotland, winning the Scottish Premier League in his final full season. He has had a fantastic start to life as a Premier League manager.

With Gerrard in command, Villa have won three of their four games, with their only loss coming against Manchester City earlier this month.

The Midlands side will seek to maintain their momentum when they face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are one of the few teams that have been in better form than they have been.

Liverpool have won their previous four games and scored 44 goals in just 15 games, making them the division’s leading scorers.

While Gerrard is excited to return to the stadium where he spent his whole career, Paul Merson believes he will be ashamed in front of the Liverpool fans.

In his Daily Star column, he wrote: “Steven Gerrard will be jittery when he returns to Anfield, fearful that his squad will be humiliated.

“At Aston Villa, Gerrard has made significant changes, causing the team to press more, work harder, and play with greater vigour.

“However, they are a very erratic team, and if they start like they did against Leicester, it might be a disaster.

“Villa is up against a team that can blow you out in a New York Minute, and if they go off at any point, it might all be over in a flash.”

Much has been said about Gerrard being the heir to the Liverpool manager’s throne, with the possibility of him succeeding Jurgen Klopp whenever he departs the club.

While Gerrard has previously indicated that he would be lying if he said he didn’t want to manage Liverpool one day, he appears to be fully committed to Aston Villa and hopes to stay there for many years.

And Merson feels it will be beneficial to Klopp’s long-term growth as a manager, with Klopp’s contract perhaps being extended beyond 2024.

“This game will not be viewed by Gerrard as an audition for the Liverpool managership. It’s a job, after all.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”