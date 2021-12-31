Before Liverpool’s loss against Leicester City, James Maddison said of Mohamed Salah, “Relentless is the word.”

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has been dubbed the finest footballer of 2021 by Leicester City playmaker James Maddison.

Salah has had a fantastic year, scoring 34 goals and assisting 10 times, and he has 15 goals in 19 Premier League games this season alone.

However, in the Reds’ final match of 2021, the Egyptian was unable to assist his team in defeating Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City triumphed 1-0 at the King Power Stadium thanks to a second-half goal from Ademola Lookman.

Despite Salah’s poor performance, which included missing a penalty when the game was still scoreless, it’s evident that he is well valued among his colleagues.

And, prior to the game, Maddison claimed that there was no greater player in the world this year than the 29-year-old.

To Amazon Prime, the England international remarked, “I think Mohamed Salah.” “I’m a top player. His figures are beyond insane.

“It’s all about goals and assists.” It’s always there. “Relentless” is the word that comes to mind, so Salah it is.” Despite those encouraging sentiments, Maddison was caught on video whispering something to Salah moments before the Reds star’s spot-kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday’s match.

Despite the costly miscalculation, the Egyptian King may look back on the year with pride.

Salah maintained his excellent level of play throughout 2021, finishing sixth in the FIFA Ballon d’Or Rankings.

Liverpool are now in talks to prolong his stay on Merseyside, which is something that all Reds fans want. His contract is slated to expire in 2023.