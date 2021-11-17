Before Liverpool, Martin Odegaard claims Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos.

Martin Odegaard, an Arsenal midfielder, has named Virgil van Dijk as one of his toughest opponents ahead of his team’s match against Liverpool this weekend.

With a win at Anfield on Saturday, the Gunners will surpass Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Premier League table.

Odegaard signed a permanent deal with Arsenal in the summer after spending the second part of last season on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid.

The Norway international chose Van Dijk and former teammate Sergio Ramos as the two toughest defenders he’s faced in his career.

“That’s a tough one,” Odegaard remarked. “Of course, I have to mention Sergio Ramos, who I played against a few of times in Spain.”

“Also, I played against Virgil van Dijk with the national team, so I’d say those two.” They were a challenge.” Since joining the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has been a huge presence at the back.

Liverpool has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and their first league title in 30 years since he arrived at Anfield.

Odegaard said that Liverpool is his “dream club” in an interview with his former Norwegian club Stromsgodset in November 2014.

“Liverpool has always been my dream club,” he stated. But this will have no bearing on my decision to join a new club.

“Finding the right team for me and my development is the most important thing.” That isn’t necessarily the case in Liverpool.

“I haven’t given any thought to my future.” I’ll finish the season here and then travel to a few clubs. But I haven’t made a final decision yet.

“Of course, hearing that large clubs are pursuing you is flattering, but I don’t think about it very frequently.”