Before Liverpool, Joleon Lescott delivers a message to Everton and Rafa Benitez: ‘Serious trouble.’

Joleon Lescott, a former Everton defender, has issued an open letter to Rafa Bennitez and Everton ahead of the Merseyside Derby.

The Blues haven’t won since September and have only picked up two points in their last seven games.

Lescott spent three years at Everton under David Moyes, and his Merseyside Derby record in the Premier League was one win, two draws, and three defeats.

Benitez, on the other hand, is “under immense pressure” ahead of Wednesday’s game at Goodison Park, according to the 39-year-old.

“This poor run has sparked speculation regarding Rafa’s future, and I believe a poor result — or, more precisely, a poor performance — against Liverpool might indicate significant danger for him,” Lescott told Livescore.

“Results are one aspect of it, and two points in seven games is a poor run by any club’s standards.”

“However, the manner of some of those defeats against teams they should be beating has been my main concern.”

“It’s simply not acceptable for a club of Everton’s magnitude to see promoted opponents like Watford and Brentford not only beat them, but also dominate substantial periods of both games.”

In 2009, the ex-England international scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup, before Everton won the replay 1-0 at Goodison Park thanks to Dan Gosling’s extra-time goal.

Lescott acknowledges that Benitez’s fortunes have been affected by injury, despite the importance of the competition.

The Toffees had a promising start to the season before suffering a slew of important injuries, which coincided with a dip in performance.

“Injuries have had a significant impact,” he remarked, “but that will happen to most Premier League teams at some stage throughout the season.”

“The importance of the players who have been sidelined has been extremely unlucky for Everton.

“Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, Yerry Mina… Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Richarlison, Yerry Mina… It’s difficult to cover for them, and the players who have stepped in haven’t been able to deliver.

“On the other hand, if you had to pick just one game to turn things around, surprising your arch-rivals is about as good as it gets.”