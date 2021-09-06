Before leaving Camp Nou, a Barcelona rebel makes a powerful farewell dig at Ronald Koeman.

Once again, a Barcelona loanee has slammed Ronald Koeman.

This season, Miralem Pjanic will be playing for a different team, but his grievances with Barcelona have not altered. The outspoken 31-year-old had just left Barcelona for a loan spell with Turkish club Besiktas, but he is still enraged with manager Koeman.

Pjanic revealed in a wide-ranging interview with Marca that his time at Barcelona has been “difficult” due to Koeman’s “weird” style, stressing that the manager’s “odd” attitude “destroyed his confidence.”

Pjanic added, “It was complicated, and I was also two weeks late due of COVID-19 and with a new coach [Koeman].” “However, my situation was difficult from the start. After two weeks away, I arrived and began to exercise slowly and alone in order to prepare for the start of the season with my teammates. The coach never came to talk about the season, about me, or to talk about anything for three, four, seven, or ten days.”

“It was unusual, but not in a bad way. Time passed, I felt fantastic and was having fun, but I still wanted more. Then there was a time when I wasn’t playing nearly as much and things became more complicated. It was physically and mentally demanding, and the lack of communication with him [Koeman] shattered my confidence. He said, “It was quite bizarre.”

“The coach is the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t,” he said, “but there are other options.” “I’m a tough player who can handle anything, but I’d prefer to be told directly to my face rather than as if I were a 15-year-old. I battled till the bitter end, maintaining a professional demeanor with the lads and always working hard for them. If the coach stayed, I knew I’d have to come up with a plan.”

Pjanic also confessed that he thought at one point that Koeman wasn’t satisfied with the way he openly communicates his despair, having previously spoken out about his ostensibly dire position.

The four-time Serie A winner eventually came to the conclusion that this was not the case. For Pjanic, Koeman is simply unjust, not only to him but also to the other Barcelona players.

The midfielder admitted, “I wasn’t alone.” “If you look closely, you can tell that there were others. I’m not going to talk about them; they are free to do so. What do you believe happened? I didn’t play much from February to May. “I was quite disappointed.”

