Before leaving Barcelona, Lionel Messi chose Ronald Koeman’s successor as head coach.

Before leaving FC Barcelona this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Lionel Messi reportedly announced his choice for Ronald Koeman’s replacement as head coach.

Barcelona fired Koeman on Wednesday after a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in an away league match, and have yet to name a replacement. For 14 months, the Dutchman was in control at Camp Nou.

Barcelona has only 15 points from ten games in La Liga in the 2021-22 season, and has already lost twice in the Champions League group stage this season.

According to Spanish media site Cadena COPE, Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to sign Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez as Koeman’s replacement, and negotiations with the Al-Sadd manager have already begun. According to the article, Messi wanted his former captain to succeed Koeman as Barcelona manager before deciding to leave his boyhood club.

Messi and Xavi were teammates at Barcelona for 11 years until the latter’s departure in 2015. Xavi played for Al-Sadd for the next four seasons before becoming the team’s head coach. As a manager, he has won four trophies with the Qatari club.

The Catalans approached Xavi with official negotiations a few weeks ago, and now Laporta and his team are trying to obtain the Spaniard’s services, who is currently engaged with Qatar-based Al-Sadd. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a track record in European soccer, Barcelona will take time to make an official statement about Koeman’s replacement because the process has only just begun.

Meanwhile, Barcelona B’s head coach, Sergi Barjuan, might be considered as an interim coach for the main team.

“FC Barcelona has removed Ronald Koeman of his first-team coaching duties. After the defeat against Rayo Vallecano, the club’s president, Joan Laporta, notified him of the decision. On Thursday, Ronald Koeman will bid his squad farewell at the Ciutat Esportiva. “FC Barcelona thanks him for his service to the Club and wishes him the best of luck in his professional career,” the club said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Xavi has expressed his ambition to coach the club where he grew up.

"Coaching Barca is my ideal; it is my objective and my dream, and I have never hidden it." I'm not sure if it will happen or if they will require it.