Before leading the Lions out, Stuart Hogg will seek assistance from Alun Wyn Jones.

After being named British and Irish Lions captain for the first match on South African soil, Stuart Hogg will seek counsel from Alun Wyn Jones ahead of Saturday’s match against the Sigma Lions.

Jones was forced to withdraw from the tour due to a dislocated shoulder, and while Conor Murray has been named as his permanent replacement, Hogg will lead the Lions into their first match in Johannesburg.

Hogg was banished to the bench in the closing stages of Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership title push due to a rollercoaster end to the club season, but the Scotland captain is now forced into the Lions starting XV at the earliest chance.

And now that Hogg has taken over as captain as the tourists aim to build on their 28-10 success over Japan at Murrayfield, he has highlighted Jones’s continued influence over Warren Gatland’s team.

“Over the next couple of days, I’ll probably pick up the phone and pick Alun Wyn’s brain,” Hogg remarked.

“Obviously, I was disappointed that he got hurt, but he’ll have a significant impact on this tour in terms of what he’s done in the last few weeks and what he’ll do in the future.

“He’s an amazing legend of the game, so I’ll be sure to pick his brain.”

Gatland was charmed over by Hogg’s serenity, adding that “he gives clear and precise messages without going on and raving.” Hogg defeated Owen Farrell, England’s leadership talisman, and Maro Itoje to the captaincy for the Emirates Airline Park duel.

When the 29-year-old full-back thinks of the past Lions captain he admires the most, he thinks of the Red Rose.

“I’d probably say Martin Johnson after seeing the 1997 Lions movie a million times and being able to quote about 90% of it. “It was fantastic,” Hogg remarked.

"The problem about being captain for me is that it makes no difference what you do. You go out into the world and be who you are. I've never been the type to yell, yell, yell, yell, yell, yell, yell, yell