Before Jurgen Klopp’s transfer, Brendan Rodgers’ £15 million favorite almost won Liverpool the title.

Some goals are forgotten, no matter how aesthetically attractive or vital they appear to be at the moment.

Steven Gerrard scored in his final match for Liverpool, but few will remember it fondly because the Reds were defeated 6-1 by Stoke City.

Last season, Mohamed Salah scored a fantastic goal against Leicester, thanks in part to a wonderful backheeled pass from Roberto Firmino, but the game was lost due to a bad defensive performance.

But how about a goal that kept the Reds in the title chase with only two games remaining in the 2013-14 season?

It was the player’s first league goal for the club, but the chaos that ensued unavoidably overshadowed it.

With opposition fans, Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park in May 2014 is known as ‘Crystanbul,’ as the match in which the Reds squandered a 3-0 lead and the title battle.

What’s often forgotten (and deservedly so) is that Liverpool led 1-0 at the break, due to a goal from Joe Allen, who headed in a Gerrard corner.

It was not just his first league goal for the Reds, but also his first and only goal in the Premier League with his head.

Consider a universe that isn’t wildly different.

Manchester City, like their crosstown rivals in 1995, failed to break down West Ham on the final day of the season, and Liverpool saw out the match against Palace in monotonous fashion (well, it is a wild alternative to how they played that season).

The Reds would have won the league in this scenario, and Allen would have been lauded for scoring a game-winning goal to put them over the top.

But fate can be cruel, and in Allen’s case, he’ll be known more for the nicknames he’s been given and the sky-high expectations that come with them than for any of his on-field accomplishments.

“Joe is incredible. When Brendan Rodgers described the midfielder in, he remarked, “He is a guy who at a lot of clubs would not be regarded big enough or strong enough.” “The summary has come to an end.”