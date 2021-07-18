Before joining Everton, Rafa Benitez named the Premier League club he ‘expected’ to join.

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, has acknowledged that he considered returning to Newcastle United before taking over at Goodison Park.

The Spaniard spent three years with the Magpies and was adored by a significant section of the Newcastle crowd after helping the team recover to the Premier League following relegation two months into his stint.

Benitez left St James’ Park two years ago after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract. He now plays for Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League.

Benitez had been connected with Newcastle in the event that the Premier League approved a potential £300 million takeover. The agreement was not approved, thus the former Chelsea and Napoli players remained in China.

“I was following them (Newcastle) when I was in China,” Benitez acknowledged after signing a three-year contract with Everton (with Dalian Professional).

“I was in touch with a lot of people, hoping that something would happen. It was not to be. That is all there is to it.

“I have to focus on now; at Everton, I could see the vision; they want to be successful as a club. We were discussing the new stadium, as well as a number of other factors that indicate the club is on the right track.”

The new Blues coach, who is determined to win with the Toffees, has stated that he is so competitive that he will not let his teenage daughter Agata defeat him in chess.

When asked if he needs to win to show himself, he answered, “My CV is there for everyone to see.” I’ve won 13 awards, so I’m not under the impression that I need to win this or that.

“However, I want to win. It doesn’t matter what competition I’m in; all I care about is winning.

“It’s the same with any game,” says the narrator. ‘Listen, why don’t you let her win?’ my wife says when I play chess with my daughter. That’s how I’m wired.

“Hopefully, we will be able to achieve it at Everton because we have a fantastic team with good players, and everyone here is trying to help and create an atmosphere where we can simply focus on football. I believe it is a fantastic challenge.”