Before Jeremy Doku can join Liverpool, he must pass two examinations.

Jeremy Doku has once again been linked with a move to Liverpool, with Euro 2020 watchers sure to be excited about the possibility after remembering his excellent quarter-final performance for Belgium against Italy.

The clever forward was the only player under the age of 24 to be included in Roberto Martinez’s World Cup squad, which gives an indication of his ability, but there are reasons why the Reds are unlikely to sign him this summer.

Doku, who is still only 19, possesses undoubted quality and promise, and he fits the profile of a classic Jurgen Klopp striker thanks to his direct playing style, speed, adaptability, and unpredictability.

A potential move to Anfield cannot be ruled out, but given how the Anfield recruitment department operates, it appears unlikely until the teenager proves his ability to deliver with valuable goals and assists.

When considering the notable numbers posted by the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota since Klopp began his tenure on Merseyside, each of the major forwards signed since Klopp began his tenure on Merseyside had demonstrated a proven ability to offer end-product at their previous clubs.

Klopp has shown a predilection for retraining forward players who produce little, with Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Gini Wijnaldum playing deeper midfield roles under him rather than those who play closer to goal.

Klopp’s key attacking players must, at the very least, consistently deliver at the business end of the field, based on his signings over the years.

Doku has a skill set that is similar to Mane’s and Salah’s, and he can be just as difficult to defend against at times.

But in the 4,300 league minutes he’s played for Anderlecht and Rennes since he was 16, he’s only scored seven goals and added ten assists.

Last season, the Belgian international made 26 starts in Ligue 1 but only managed two goals and three assists, and Liverpool's recruitment style over the years suggests that will not be enough.