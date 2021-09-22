Before his Liverpool debut against Norwich, Caoimhin Kelleher informed Kaide Gordon the following.

Caoimhim Kelleher has conceded that Liverpool’s night could have turned out very differently if he hadn’t saved a penalty, and has shared his advise for the Reds’ three debutants.

After Christos Tzolis’ penalty cannoned off his left foot, the teenage goalkeeper made a stunning save from 12 yards.

Takumi Minamino was the first to react to Divock Origi’s header from a corner, putting the ball past Angus Gunn in the Norwich goal after only four minutes.

With the score still 1-0, Kelleher confessed that his penalty save came at a crucial time for Jurgen Klopp’s rotating team.

When asked about his improvised penalty-saving technique, the 22-year-old remarked, “Maybe it was instinct, I don’t know, I can’t really remember.”

“I was just relieved to have made the save. It was a point in the game when they were regaining control.

“I made the save, it came off my foot, and then Joe [Gomez] made a terrific block afterwards, so it was just a great team performance and a clean sheet.”

The Irish international had more first-team experience than several of his team-mates at Carrow Road, having made his first appearance almost precisely two years ago.

Only Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas kept their spots from the weekend, while Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, and Tyler Morton all made their Reds debuts on Tuesday night.

With a combination of youth and experience on the cup team, Kelleher was asked how the team handled the task and if he gave any guidance to the young players before the game.

He told LFC TV Go, “It’s always difficult when you have a group of players who haven’t played together that many times, but I think we did pretty well tonight.”

“A few of young men making their debuts didn’t appear out of place, came in and did a fantastic job. As a result, I believe we have fantastic squad depth and a great win.”

