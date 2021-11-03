Before his fatal crash, ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III allegedly drove 156 MPH, double the legal limit of BAC.

Before being engaged in a tragic incident, authorities say former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 mph and allegedly had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit.

Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of.16, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who spoke to media.

Ruggs made his first appearance before a Las Vegas Justice Court judge on Wednesday morning, according to KLAS-TV. The judge set Ruggs’ bond at $150,000. Ruggs was also told that he couldn’t drink alcohol.

The crash, which occurred at 3:39 a.m. local time on Monday, was reported by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday. Authorities said the incident happened near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway.

Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette when it collided with the back end of a Toyota Rav 4, according to authorities. Ruggs was charged with driving under the influence “resulting in death” after they said the person in the Toyota died in the crash. This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.