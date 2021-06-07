Before his Curragh mission, Logo Hunter is planning a trip to Cork.

Before moving on to bigger things, Logo Hunter will try for a second Listed victory in the Midsummer Sprint Stakes at Cork on Wednesday.

Trainer Michael Browne has debunked rumors that the three-year-old will be sold and is now focused on the balance of the season.

The Cashel trainer has ruled out augmenting Logo Hunter for the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, preferring instead to focus on a Group Two race at the Curragh after Cork.

Later on, the Nunthorpe Stakes in York might be a Group One objective.

“He’s running in Cork next week,” Browne remarked. I gave him a modest tiny blow this morning, and he’s in terrific shape.

“Yesterday, there was a question.”