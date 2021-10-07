Before FSG, a Newcastle takeover fixer came close to wresting Liverpool from Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Newcastle United is expected to be taken over in the coming days, perhaps giving the Premier League a new set of owners.

The news that Saudi Arabia is expected to lift its ban on beIN SPORTS came earlier on Wednesday, which might have major implications for Newcastle’s potential takeover.

Amanda Staveley, the leader of the consortium behind the potential takeover at Newcastle, may be familiar to Liverpool fans.

Newcastle and the Premier League were involved in a dispute about a £300 million buyout that fell through in the summer of 2020.

Following today’s revelation, however, Newcastle sources feel the club’s takeover might now be reduced to an out-of-court settlement between Mike Ashley and the Premier League.

According to ChronicleLive, Ashley now believes there is no reason why the sale can’t go through.

According to a source close to the negotiations, “Mike believed the club was sold in April 2020 and that he now has a deal. Now it’s up to Mike and the Premier League.” After witnessing the Tom Hicks and George Gillett period culminate in the FSG era, Liverpool fans will empathize with their Newcastle counterparts.

Liverpool almost had a different owner in the shape of a group formed by Staveley before FSG completed their purchase of the club in 2010.

In 2008, Liverpool was in its first full season under the ownership of Hicks and Gillett, who had taken over the club in February of the previous year.

The owners, on the other hand, were not universally popular with Reds fans, and when Staveley led a bid for the club that included Dubai International Capital, it received some support. Indeed, at Liverpool’s league match against West Ham United, a supporter banner said, “We want one DIC, not two.”

Before Hicks & Gillett finalized their takeover in 2007, DIC was said to be interested, and Staveley revealed at the time that an agreement had been reached for Gillett to sell his portion and DIC to co-own the club with Hicks. “The summary has come to an end.”