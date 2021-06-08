Before faltering against Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti threatens a dramatic upset.

Lorenzo Musetti made his brilliance known to the world, but in the fourth round of the French Open, the 19-year-old was unable to shock Novak Djokovic.

Musetti had previously earned a name for himself on the ATP Tour, but this was his first grand slam appearance, having defeated David Goffin, Yoshihito Nishioka, and Marco Cecchinato.

Musetti was mesmerizing for two sets before fading dramatically, pulling the plug trailing 6-7 (7) 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-0 4-0. This was his first chance to test himself against one of the sport’s big beasts, and Musetti was mesmerising for two sets before fading dramatically, pulling the plug trailing 6-7 (7) 6-7 (2) 6-1 6-0 4-0.

His one-handed backhand is his defining shot, and he used it effectively throughout the tournament, not just pulling off sensational winners but also stunning Djokovic with its adaptability and toughness.

Musetti appeared at ease in every circumstance, but Djokovic was jittery and made uncharacteristic errors, particularly in the two tie-breaks, which the young Italian has won all ten times he has played on tour.

When Musetti won the second set, it appeared that one of the biggest surprises in recent years was on the cards, but Djokovic came out hot in the third set, and that was all it took to completely shift the momentum.

Musetti was unable to locate the court and his energy levels were swiftly dwindling as Djokovic swept through the third and fourth sets, conceding only four games in the latter.

Before the deciding set, Musetti summoned the trainer for treatment, and with Djokovic within sight of the finish line, he chose to shake hands.

Djokovic will meet another Italian, Matteo Berrettini, in the quarterfinals, who benefited from Roger Federer’s absence.

Diego Schwartzman may have advanced to the quarterfinals without dropping a set, but his 7-6 (9) 6-4 7-5 triumph over German Jan-Lennard Struff was anything but routine.

Struff led 5-1 in the first set and had seven set points, and he rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the third set, but Schwartzman, a semi-finalist last year, emerged victorious.