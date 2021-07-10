Before England’s Euros final against Italy, government officials were warned not to cite Ian Broudie’s song.

According to a story, government employees have been ordered not to use the term “It’s coming home” ahead of England’s European Championship final because it bothers other countries.

England has advanced to its first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup, and will face Italy for the title at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The chorus “It’s coming home” has been a popular anthem for England fans for a quarter-century, taken from the pop song Three Lions by Scouser Ian Broudie’s Lightning Seeds in collaboration with comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, which reached number one in the UK charts when England hosted the European Championships in 1996.

The phrase has since become commonplace when expressing support for the England football team, but according to Politics Home, a briefing note sent to government officials on Friday urges them to encourage ministers not to use the phrase when discussing the England football team because it irritates other countries.

“As mentioned before, please do encourage your Ministers not to use ‘It’s Coming Home’ with the press media and social media,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport email reads, according to their report.

“I know we’re swimming against the current, but we know this won’t go over well overseas — and tactically, we need to do everything we can to make the football authorities feel welcome when the UK and Ireland considers a bid for the 2030 World Cup.”

Many people in other countries have taken the lyrics to mean that the English, who invented modern football, are claiming ownership of it.

Croatian captain Luka Modric said after his team defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final that the song’s refrain had been taken as disrespect, which had also motivated them to win the match, but England manager Gareth Southgate, who was a member of the national team squad in 1996, responded that the Croats misunderstood the English sense of humour.

When asked about the phrase before of last Wednesday’s semi-final, Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel replied, “Has it ever been.” The summary comes to a close.