Before being lured into a ‘time machine,’ Everton winger went from relegation redemption to Wembley hero.

Goodison Park has a long history of flying wingers, dating back to Tommy Eglington and Johnny Morrissey, Trevor Steven and Kevin Sheedy, and the modern-day pairing of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Given that Everton has long admired its centre forwards, it’s no wonder that those who supply the ammo are regarded as highly as the marksmen themselves.

Evertonians have always been eagerly anticipating the emergence of a new face to hug the touchline and swing in teasing deliveries.

And such was precisely the case in March 1994, when the Blues signed Anders Limpar from Arsenal on the eve of the March transfer deadline – these were the days before the summer and January “windows” for purchasing and selling players.

Everton were in the midst of one of their most challenging seasons, one that threatened to end in the unthinkable – relegation from English football’s top division.

Howard Kendall’s second tenure as manager came to an end when he quit in December of the previous year, reportedly due to a disagreement with the board over his desire to recruit Dion Dublin.

Mike Walker, the Norwich manager, had taken his place in the dugout after guiding the Canaries into Europe and a historic victory over Bayern Munich early in the new year.

However, despite getting his Goodison reign off to a flying start with a 6-2 win over Swindon Town in his first Premier League game in charge, the problems that had dogged the club for much of the decade thus far soon reared their ugly heads again, and Walker soon realized he was in the midst of a relegation battle.

Limpar made his debut in a 1-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues’ third consecutive setback, and an Easter Monday thrashing at home to title-chasing Blackburn Rovers left Everton 18th in the 22-team league table, just two points above the drop zone, with five games remaining.

