Before being called up late, Kyle Sinckler had already ‘processed’ the Lions’ omission.

After being left out of Warren Gatland’s initial selection last month, Kyle Sinckler claimed he had given up hope of making the British and Irish Lions side.

After Ireland’s Andrew Porter was ruled out due to injury, the England prop was added to the squad on Sunday, capping an emotional roller coaster for Sinckler, who had been left upset by his first omission.

Since then, the 28-year-old has declared he’s come to grips with his decision, only to be handed even better news over the weekend.

“It was done, and I digested it in my head,” Sinckler recalled. “You can’t hold on to things as an athlete. I can’t keep thinking, “I might get called up, someone might be hurt.”

“I have to analyze it, absorb what I’ve learned from it, and go on to your next job right away.” That was my primary emphasis. I couldn’t put my best foot forward and play good rugby if I was thinking in the back of my mind, “I might get on the Lions tour.”

“I have to give everything I have to the next task. It has come as a huge shock to me to be included now. I won’t lie to you.”

Gatland had trouble reaching Sinckler over the weekend because the Bristol player had changed his phone number since the Lions’ 2017 trip of New Zealand, but he did so early on Sunday.

Sinckler explained, “I was coming in to conduct my training and I got a call from a number that I didn’t have.” “It was a lot of fun. ‘Hello,’ I said… ‘Hello,’ he said… I said, “Who is this?” and he replied, “It’s Warren Gatland.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, alright Gats!’” says the narrator. We had a conversation. It was a little after eight o’clock in the morning. It caught me off guard because I’d just rolled out of bed and was on my way in for a sauna.”

Porter’s absence from what would have been his first Lions tour was regretted by Sinckler. Last week, he disclosed that he had a “tweak” of his own. (This is a brief piece.)