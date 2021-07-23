Before attending the Olympic Opening Ceremony, Jill Biden congratulates American athletes.

Before attending Friday night’s 2021 Olympics opening ceremony, First Lady Jill Biden cheered on Team USA and wished them luck via Zoom call from the US ambassador’s residence in Tokyo.

Biden was then spotted clapping the athletes representing the United States as they entered the stage later in the ceremony.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who assisted you in getting here today. Now, all of your hard work, perseverance, and trust have brought you to this point. On the phone, Biden, dressed in a red, blue, and white jacket, said, “Congratulations.”

“Becoming an Olympian is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. However, you accomplished it in the midst of a global pandemic.”

She was speaking to the team in front of a giant television that displayed the athletes’ faces from Team USA.

“For the most part, your journey to Tokyo began a long time ago. It most likely began at a young age. When you first picked up a ball or jumped into a pool. The first ride that truly liberated you. Or when you think a backflip is impossible and it turns out to be possible,” Biden said.

“You’ve sacrificed so much to get here. You’ve given up time with friends and pushed yourself further than you ever imagined. Your voyage to Tokyo was aided by dedicated parents and siblings, grandparents and relatives, friends, classmates, and, of course, the coaches who accompanied you on your adventure,” she continued.

Some of the athletes, including baseball player and short track speed skater Eddy Alvarez, basketball player Sue Bird, and Allison Schmitt, a four-time Olympic swimmer and mental health advocate, had one-on-one chats with the first lady through Zoom.

This year, Bird and Alvarez are the Olympic team’s flag bearers.

“I’m really excited to watch you compete, and as a teacher, I believe what you’re doing in that area of mental health is so important because I know a lot of students will need a little support when they return to school this fall,” Biden told Schmitt.

Biden also informed the group that they were more than their hometowns, states, or origins.

“We are more than our occupations or political parties,” says the author. “We’re Team USA,” Biden declared.

“It was emotional,” Biden told reporters following the call. This is a condensed version of the information.