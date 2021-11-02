Before announcing his retirement, Pacquiao told his coaches to prepare for a rematch with Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao has officially retired, and many people still can’t believe it.

The coaches who assisted the “Pac-Man” in his preparation for a match against WBO welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas were among those who were taken aback by the sudden revelation.

Ernel Fontanilla, a former boxer who is now a coach, was one of the men there when Pacquiao was busy training for the Ugas fight.

On Saturday, October 30, the 41-year-old spoke on the Baby Dynamite Sports podcast and discussed what transpired before and after the boxer’s fight with the Cuban pugilist.

Fontanilla stated in his native tongue that everything went well in training until the final two days before the bout.

Pacquiao appeared to be so thrilled, according to Fontanilla, that he may have overdone it.

“Until the final days of Senator Pacquiao’s training camp, everything was perfect. Everything was amazing, including the training environment and preparations. The only difference was I believe last Friday, when he became a little too eager, and I believe he rushed things a little in training “Fontanilla expressed himself in Filipino.

Fontanilla also believes that having only 10 days to prepare for a new opponent was a role.

Despite the fact that Pacquiao is a well-known figure in the sport, Fontanilla claimed that the famed Filipino southpaw was preparing for a different opponent, Errol Spence Jr.

“I believe it was ten days before it was reported that the senator would face a fresh challenger. I believe that was a difficult task. I believe it was just fine for him. Manny Pacquiao believed he could fight anyone and that it wouldn’t be a problem. But I don’t know what their plans were at the moment, nor do I know what Spence’s plans were. We’ll never know for sure. Manny was prepared for a different competitor with a different style, therefore it was extremely difficult “He went on to explain.

“Ask Manny Pacquiao, and he’ll tell you that this fight [against Ugas]was something he thought he could handle.”

As most people know, Pacquiao was defeated by Ugas in a unanimous decision last August, which he humbly accepted.

Fontanilla has no idea if the eight-division world champion had spoken anything about his desire to call it a career when asked.

Furthermore, the boxer-turned-coach revealed that they were warned to be on the lookout because a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.