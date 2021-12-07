Before AC Milan, Liverpool fans make a point with a transfer shop window claim for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has chosen his starting XI for the Champions League final group stage match against AC Milan at the San Siro, with eight changes.

The team’s talking point is Nat Phillips’ selection to partner Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the defense, where they will face seasoned superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Phillips, who was given a new contract in the summer, has been on the bench this season as Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez have all recovered to fitness.

After his heroics last season, the 24-year-old is adored by Liverpool fans and is linked with a move away from Anfield in January in quest of more playing time.

Phillips debuted for Liverpool in the Premier League in October 2020, and then in the Champions League in March 2021.

Phillips will be joined in the Reds back four by Neco Williams, Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas, with Alisson Becker in goal.

There’s a good chance Phillips will leave in January, but Klopp’s decision to give him a run in one of Europe’s most famous stadiums is a testimony to the guy himself.

On social media, Liverpool fans reacted to the news that Phillips would start – and face Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

Another perspective on Phillips’ involvement could be that the defender is being given the opportunity to showcase himself ahead of the January transfer window: