Before a game, Phil Foden watches YouTube videos of himself to develop confidence.

Phil Foden, the England playmaker, has admitted that he prepares for games by watching YouTube footage of his best moments.

After shining in Manchester City’s Premier League title campaign and run to the Champions League final, the Manchester City man may only be 21, but he already has enough to choose from in the archives.

While Foden has named Paul Gascoigne as an inspiration, the only footage he watches online is of himself.

On the Lions’ Den YouTube channel, he noted, “Sometimes I watch my own clips on YouTube just so I go into a game feeling secure.” “I prefer not to observe others; I prefer to be my own person.”

There will be some spectacular feats of skill in the vault, as the Stockport-born forward excels at gliding past opponents, which he claims comes naturally to him.

“You don’t work on it; it simply happens,” he explained. “It simply comes to you when you see a man and push it through your legs.

“The world’s finest players simply think quickly.”

After demonstrating his potential in England’s first two Euro 2020 group games against Croatia and Scotland, Foden was a late substitution in the decider against the Czech Republic.

He also admits that he was a poor viewer.

He admitted that he was more nervous watching the game than playing it. “I was just biting my nails hoping the lads would win when they were playing.

“They crushed it and came out on top.”