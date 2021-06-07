Becky Downie is distraught after being left out of the Great Britain gymnastics team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Becky Downie’s heart has been devastated by the news that she would not be competing in the British women’s gymnastics squad at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Late last month, the 29-year-old was informed that she had not made the cut for the four-person team, nor for one of the three reserve spots.

After missing the final selection trial last month due to the devastating sudden death of her brother Josh, Downie was given another shot to make the team.

According to sources close to the gymnast, she believed she had done enough to earn her spot on the squad and was left reeling after learning of the news.