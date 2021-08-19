Because some players are immune to vaccinations, professional sports leagues have mandated COVID vaccinations for employees and fans.

The COVID-19 vaccination is a contentious topic in the United States, and the debate has spilled over into the sports world.

With the number of cases increasing across the country, leagues and teams have increasingly ordered that personnel and supporters be vaccinated, despite some opposition.

Unvaccinated employees must work remotely for the time being, while completely jabbed staff are expected to work in-person, according to Major League Baseball, whose office on Sixth Avenue in New York reopened to employees on July 6. According to Sports Business Journal, the NFL and NBA will require all employees who work in their offices to produce proof of immunization in order to work at league headquarters.

According to an internal memo obtained by This website, when the NHL’s U.S. headquarters in New York reopens on September 13, “employees who are not fully vaccinated or have not submitted proof of vaccination status and do not have an approved accommodation in connection with the vaccine will be placed on unpaid leave as of September 13.”

Teams, particularly those in cities where the highly contagious Delta type is a concern, are cracking down on those who have not yet received their injections.

The Saints said they would not refund tickets to fans who refused to show proof of vaccine status or a negative COVID test after New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that fans would need to show proof of vaccine status or a negative COVID test in order to attend events at the city’s Caesars Superdome.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who had no fans for their debut season at Allegiant Stadium in 2020, became the first NFL franchise to demand immunizations for all spectators attending games on Monday.

Last Monday, the Brooklyn Nets stated that fans must have at least one shot to attend games at Barclays Center this autumn. Starting in September, fans of Toronto FC, the Toronto Raptors, and the NHL’s Maple Leafs will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend games.

The NHL’s Winnipeg Jets have declared that all fans, including those aged 12 to 17, will be required to produce confirmation of complete immunization and will be required to wear masks when attending games.

Teams can implement protocols to keep unvaccinated individuals out. This is a condensed version of the information.