Because of Solskjaer’s tactics, Manchester United could lose a star forward as well as Van de Beek.

Because to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unwillingness to rotate, Manchester United could lose Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek.

According to ESPN, Lingard, who has less than a year left on his Manchester United contract, might depart Old Trafford as a free agent due to interest from AC Milan and FC Barcelona.

Given Barcelona’s current financial situation, obtaining a skilled player like Lingard on a free transfer could prove to be a terrific bargain.

Manchester United have lost six of their past twelve games, with the same eight players starting each of the defeats to Leicester, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Real Madrid is expected to sign Van de Beek for a bargain price during the January transfer window, according to reports.

Lingard has appeared in eight competitive games this season, however just one of them was a League Cup match. He has yet to play a full 90 minutes in the Premier League after five appearances.

Lingard remained an unused substitute for the next two matches after scoring in two consecutive league games, including a winner in Manchester United’s 3-2 triumph over West Ham. Solskjaer then offered him a 10-minute cameo against Leicester. Manchester United lost two of those three games, 0-1 to Aston Villa and 4-2 to Leicester, while the game against Everton resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Lingard and Van de Beek have both been axed from their respective national teams due to a lack of playing time.

While Manchester United wants Lingard to sign a contract extension, the English attacker has so far refused because he is desperate for regular playing time. Lingard elected to join to West Ham on loan during the 2021 January transfer window after not making a single Premier League appearance in the first half of the season.

Lingard scored nine goals and added five assists in 16 league games for West Ham United, who placed sixth in the Premier League in 2020-21 and returned to European soccer. West Ham are currently competing in the Europa League and are currently leading Group H after four matches.

Manchester United's first Premier League assignment after the international break is a trip to Watford in the Premier League.