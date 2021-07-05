Because of Real Madrid’s choice, Liverpool’s £6.3 million deal was doomed to fail.

Fernando Morientes left Liverpool on this day in 2006 to join Valencia in Spain.

He left Anfield following a disastrous 16-month tenure in which he scored 12 goals in 61 games.

“My goal was to stay at Liverpool, but if there was a possibility to leave, I wanted to examine it,” the 30-year-old said at the time. It was either stay or leave at the end of the day. Everything occurred extremely quickly, and now I have the opportunity to play for a fantastic club.”

But how did he get here in the first place? What went wrong, exactly? And why, in two ways, did the entire incident leave a sour taste in my mouth? Dan Kay returns the stare…

There are some transfer transactions that have your heart racing as soon as you hear about them.

Now, that initial rush of excitement might often be utterly incorrect.

When the Reds recruited Neil Ruddock from Spurs in the summer of 1993, I recall sprinting down to the paper shop to get an ECHO, thinking he was going to be the next Ron Yeats, only to find out he was more like Eddie Yeats (ask your granddad).

However, Liverpool’s signing of Spanish striker Fernando Morientes – when he finally arrived at Anfield in January 2005 – seemed to fit all the boxes.

For years, it appeared that the Reds were buying strikers based on their potential, hoping that they would develop and flourish in League 4.

Stan Collymore, El Hadji Diouf, Djibril Cisse… they all had their moments at Anfield, especially early on, but ultimately flattered to deceive.

Morientes had a distinct feeling. The finished product, the actual deal.

An established international and three-time European Cup winner with Real Madrid, who had only the previous season been top scorer in the Champions League and was voted UEFA Club Forward of the Year after a loan spell with Monaco in which he helped them reach the final, with his clinical finish at Chelsea knocking Claudio Ranieri’s side out in the semi final still fresh in the memory.

With Rafa Benitez attempting to fill the vacuum left by Michael Owen, Morientes appeared to be the ideal candidate to provide intelligence and experience to a team that already had plenty of quality. The summary comes to a close.