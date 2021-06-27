Because of his size, Wales’ Kieffer Moore believes he is an easy target for referees.

Moore, a 6ft 5in Cardiff striker, was on the bench for Wales’ last group game in Rome due to a booking, and manager Robert Page was well aware that another yellow card would knock him out of Saturday’s last-16 meeting against Denmark.

Moore was finally introduced with Wales’ backs against the wall and a need for an offensive outlet following Ethan Ampadu’s dismissal in the 55th minute, although Page instructed the forward to “jump with no arms” against Italy.

Moore told Sky Sports News, “When officials look at my stature and height, I’ve kind of made it an easy target.”

“If opponents are knocked out, realistically, I haven’t touched them, but they’ve thrown themselves to the ground, and it appears that I have.

“It’s also about me removing myself from such situations and making it appear as if I’m not doing anything.”

Moore has six goals in 20 games for Wales since making his debut in September.

The presence of the 28-year-old on the international stage helped Wales turn around their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and qualify for the postponed cross-continent event this summer.

Moore also scored in the first encounter, a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, in which he was booked for elbowing Fabian Schar in the face.

When Moore came on for the final half-hour at the Stadio Olimpico, Bale pleaded with Moore to avoid a booking.

Moore, when asked if he had modified his jump, stated, “I did that, but jumping without the arms is quite difficult.”

“In some ways, I had to get through in order to avoid being yellow-carded. It’s all about adapting; if I don’t get another yellow card, I’ll be content to try again.”

On Thursday, the Wales squad flew from Rome to Amsterdam, the third country they will visit at Euro 2020.

