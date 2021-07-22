Because of his salary and endorsements, LeBron James is the first active NBA billionaire.

LeBron James recently accomplished something no one else has: he has become the first active player in NBA history to reach the billion-dollar mark.

His financial success can be attributed to a variety of causes. Aside from his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, James is said to have made shrewd investments and secured rich endorsement deals during his career.

Not to mention that James stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the country’s current No. 1 film, in which he co-stars alongside Bugs Bunny and Marvin the Martian.

The story of James reaching the ten-digit mark was originally revealed on Thursday in Sportico, where reporter Kurt Badenhausen crunched the data.

Many people may be perplexed as to how Michael Jordan did not reach this level of wealth before James. Jordan has been featured in innumerable advertising and has contributed his name to probably the most popular athletic sneaker in history, in addition to starring in the original Space Jam.

While Jordan now has a bigger net worth than James, he amassed the majority of his fortune after leaving the NBA. Jordan would not have even made the billionaires’ club if his earnings had been adjusted for inflation during his playing days, as Badenhausen pointed out on Twitter. During his career, he came up just shy of $1 billion, but because to his ever-popular Nike brand, he’s currently worth around $2 billion.

While still active, LeBron James is the first NBA player to earn $1 billion in career earnings (salary/endorsements). Among the current players, the following are the next in line:

$580 million KD Curry is worth $430 million. @sportico https://t.co/zrfncDk7Lf

July 22, 2021 — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen)

Since being chosen in 2003, James has earned $330 million for his on-court efforts. That means he’s made the rest of his money from endorsements, products, licensing, his media company, and acting. (He also gained critical acclaim for a brief role in Amy Schumer’s 2015 film Trainwreck, in which he played a fictionalized version of himself.)

According to Sportico, with collaborations with AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, Nike, PepsiCo, Rimowa, and Walmart, James earns more than $100 million every year. Earlier this year, James joined Fenway Sports Group as a partner, with his old business partner Maverick Carter. This is a condensed version of the information.